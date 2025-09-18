Red bell peppers v/s tomatoes: Comparing their nutrition

Red bell peppers and tomatoes are two popular vegetables, loved for their stunning colors and health benefits. Both are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them the perfect addition to a healthy diet. Although they have similarities, both have unique health benefits that distinguish them. Here are the nutritional profiles of red bell peppers and tomatoes and how they differ from each other.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Red bell peppers are also famous for being rich in vitamin C. One cup of chopped red bell pepper contains more than 150% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Tomatoes, on the other hand, only provide about 30% per cup. Since vitamin C is critical for immunity and skin health, red bell peppers are far better a source.

#2 Antioxidant properties Both red bell peppers and tomatoes are packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body. Red bell peppers are high in beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body, aiding vision health. Tomatoes are high in lycopene, an antioxidant associated with heart health benefits. Each of the veggies has its own unique antioxidant benefits worth noting.

#3 Caloric content analysis When it comes to caloric content, both vegetables are low-calorie options ideal for weight management diets. One cup of chopped red bell pepper contains some 45 calories, while a similar serving of tomatoes has around 32 calories. Their low-calorie nature makes them ideal choices for those looking to maintain/reduce weight without sacrificing flavor/nutrition.