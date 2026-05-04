Rooibos tea: Origin, history, and more

Red bush tea, or rooibos, has a fascinating history that goes back centuries in Africa . Native to South Africa 's Cederberg region, the herbal tea has been a part of indigenous cultures long before it became a global sensation. The story of red bush tea is one of tradition, innovation, and cultural exchange. Here's how this unique beverage evolved over time and became popular worldwide.

#1 Indigenous origins and uses Red bush tea has been used by indigenous communities for centuries. The Khoisan people used to brew the leaves of the Aspalathus lineari plant for its health benefits. It was also used as a medicinal drink to treat ailments like headaches and stomach problems. The tea's naturally sweet taste made it a popular choice among locals long before it caught the attention of the world.

#2 Commercialization begins In the early 20th century, red bush tea began to be commercialized. In 1904, a local farmer named Benjamin Ginsberg started selling rooibos commercially after discovering its potential beyond local consumption. This marked the beginning of its journey from local staple to international product. The commercialization opened doors for wider distribution and introduced rooibos to new markets.

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#3 Global expansion efforts The global expansion of red bush tea picked up pace in the late 20th century when health-conscious consumers started looking for caffeine-free alternatives. Rooibos' rich antioxidant content made it an attractive option for those looking for healthy beverages. Export initiatives helped spread awareness about rooibos' benefits, leading to increased demand across Europe, Asia, and North America.

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