These red gram-based dishes are worth trying
What's the story
Red gram, or pigeon pea, is a staple in many kitchens across Africa. Nutritious and versatile, it is used in a variety of dishes to provide protein and flavor. Here are five African recipes that highlight the unique qualities of red gram. From stews to salads, these dishes show how red gram can be used to create delicious meals that celebrate the continent's culinary diversity.
Stew delight
Spicy red gram stew
Spicy red gram stew is a favorite dish in many African households.
The stew is prepared by simmering red gram with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and others.
The result is a hearty dish that pairs well with rice or flatbread.
The spices add depth to the natural flavor of the red gram, making it a comforting meal.
Fresh mix
Red gram salad with vegetables
A refreshing way to enjoy red gram is by adding it to a salad with fresh vegetables.
Boil the red gram until tender and mix it with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions.
Dress the salad with lemon juice or olive oil for added zest.
This dish is perfect for those looking for a light, yet nutritious, meal option.
Porridge comfort
Traditional red gram porridge
Traditional red gram porridge is a staple breakfast dish in many parts of Africa.
The preparation involves grinding cooked red gram into a smooth paste and cooking it with water or milk until thickened.
Sweeten the porridge with honey or sugar, and serve hot as an energizing start to your day.
Pancake Twist
Savory red gram pancakes
Savory pancakes made from ground red gram create an interesting twist on traditional recipes.
Simply mix ground red gram flour with water, salt, and spices like turmeric, chili powder, and other seasonings to create a batter.
Cook in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served as snacks or side dishes during meals.
Soup warmth
Hearty red gram soup
Hearty soup made from boiled and mashed-up red gram, combined with vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and leafy greens, makes for a nutritious and filling dish.
Seasoned with herbs like thyme and bay leaves, this soup warms you up on cooler days.
It keeps you full and satisfied, making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner.