Health benefits of adding red kidney beans to your diet

Protein power

Rich source of plant-based protein

Red kidney beans are an amazing source of plant-based protein, making them an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans. One cup of cooked red kidney beans has about 15 grams of protein, which helps in muscle repair and growth. Protein is also important for the production of enzymes and hormones in the body. Including red kidney beans in your diet can help you meet your daily protein needs without the saturated fats that come with animal products.