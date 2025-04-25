Simple breathing techniques to release stress
What's the story
Breathing is a basic process of life but most of us forget its health benefits.
Rediscovering breathing techniques can improve physical and mental well-being.
These techniques are easy to learn and can be practiced anywhere, making it accessible for all.
By concentrating on breath, you can eliminate stress, enhance concentration, and improve your health.
Here are some breathing techniques beginners can practice daily for better health.
Diaphragm focus
Diaphragmatic breathing basics
Diaphragmatic breathing means taking deep breaths that engage the diaphragm as opposed to shallow chest breaths.
This technique increases oxygen intake and promotes relaxation by activating the parasympathetic nervous system.
As a beginner, you can practice lying down with one hand on the chest and the other on the abdomen. Only the abdomen should rise while inhaling.
Regular practice can improve lung function and reduce anxiety levels.
Box method
The power of box breathing
Box breathing is a systematic technique with equal intervals of inhaling, holding, exhaling, and pausing, before repeating the cycle.
Usually done in counts of four seconds each, this technique allows you to mindful regulate your breath control and calm your mind.
It is especially beneficial in stressful situations or before important tasks since it improves focus and lowers stress hormones in the body.
Nostril alternation
Alternate nostril breathing technique
Alternate nostril breathing is a yoga-based technique to balance energy levels in the body.
In this, practitioners use their thumb to close one nostril and inhale through the other, before switching nostrils for exhalation.
This technique enhances respiratory endurance and mental clarity by ensuring even distribution of oxygen across both hemispheres of the brain.
Mindful integration
Incorporating mindful breathing daily
Mindful breathing requires focusing on every breath without changing its normal pattern at first.
It promotes awareness of current moments while minimizing interruptions from outside thoughts or anxiety.
Novices should begin with brief sessions across their day- on breaks or before sleeping- to develop mindfulness slowly over time.
This helps in reducing blood pressure levels considerably when done regularly.