These ancient grains deserve a spot in your diet
What's the story
Africa is home to a number of ancient grains that are slowly making a comeback in the modern culinary world. These grains, which have been cultivated for centuries, provide nutritional benefits and sustainable farming practices. As more people look for alternatives to conventional staples, these forgotten grains present a viable option. Here are some of the most promising African ancient grains making a comeback.
#1
Fonio: The tiny supergrain
Fonio is a tiny grain that grows well in arid regions of Africa.
It is packed with essential amino acids and is gluten-free, making it an ideal choice for people with dietary restrictions.
Fonio cooks quickly and can be used in a variety of dishes, from salads to porridge.
Its resilience to harsh climates makes it a sustainable crop for farmers.
#2
Teff: Ethiopia's nutritional powerhouse
Teff, an ancient grain from Ethiopia, is famous for its high iron and calcium content. It is also rich in fiber and protein, making it a nutritious addition to any diet.
Teff flour is commonly used in traditional Ethiopian injera bread but can also be used as a gluten-free substitute in baking.
Its ability to grow in diverse conditions makes it an important crop for food security.
#3
Sorghum: Versatile and drought-resistant
Sorghum is one of Africa's most widely grown grains, thanks to its drought-resistant nature.
It is used as a staple food across many African countries and can be processed into flour or syrup, or cooked whole like rice or quinoa.
Sorghum is high in antioxidants and provides essential nutrients such as B vitamins.
#4
Millet: A climate-resilient grain
Millet refers to a group of small-seeded grasses cultivated across Africa for thousands of years.
These grains are extremely resilient to climate change, thriving in poor soils with little water.
Millet is high in magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese, making it an excellent source of nutrition for those who depend on it as part of their diet.