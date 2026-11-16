Bambara groundnut: An African staple gaining recognition

Bambara groundnuts are packed with protein, carbohydrates, and essential minerals, such as calcium and iron. They make an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans.

The nuts are also rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and overall gut health.

Their high antioxidant content helps fight oxidative stress in the body.

Including Bambara groundnuts in your diet can help meet daily nutritional needs without relying on animal products.