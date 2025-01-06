Reducing flu symptoms with DIY elderberry syrup
What's the story
Elderberry syrup has become a go-to natural remedy for many people looking to decrease flu symptoms.
This DIY immune booster gets its power from elderberries, which are packed with antioxidants.
By making your own elderberry syrup, you can save money and enjoy the benefits of this natural remedy, potentially reducing the duration and severity of your flu symptoms.
Antioxidants
The benefits of elderberries
Elderberries are packed with powerful antioxidants, which are essential for strengthening the immune system.
These antioxidants fight off damaging free radicals in the body, reducing inflammation and even helping to relieve flu symptoms.
Incorporating elderberry syrup into your wellness routine during flu season provides an extra layer of defense against viral infections, making it a beneficial addition to your health regimen.
Recipe
Crafting your elderberry syrup
You need dried elderberries, water, honey, and any optional spices (think cinnamon or ginger) for extra flavor and health benefits.
Simmer one-half cup of dried elderberries in two cups of water until it reduces by half.
Strain it and add one cup of honey while it's still warm so it mixes easily.
Keep your DIY syrup in a sealed container in the fridge, and use it within two weeks.
Consumption
Dosage recommendations
Adults should take one tablespoon of elderberry syrup daily for prevention during flu season. If flu symptoms occur, increase the dosage to one tablespoon every three hours.
Children over one year should take a teaspoon daily for prevention, and increase the dosage to every three hours if flu symptoms occur.
Please consult with your healthcare provider first.
Savings
Cost-effectiveness analysis
Making your own elderberry syrup is significantly cheaper than purchasing pre-made options from health stores or online.
A single bag of dried elderberries (costing approximately $10-$15) can produce several batches, whereas store-bought bottles can range from $15-$20 each.
This DIY method not only saves money but also ensures control over quality and ingredients.
Precautions
Safety considerations
Although elderberry syrup is safe for most people when used in recommended dosages, you should never eat raw or unripe berries directly from the plant as they can be toxic.
Always use store-bought dried berries to make your syrup at home.
Pregnant women and people with autoimmune diseases should talk to their doctor before starting any new supplement.