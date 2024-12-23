Summarize Simplifying... In short Don't toss that watermelon rind! It can be transformed into a variety of tasty dishes.

Refreshing recipes with watermelon rind

What's the story Watermelon is a summer favorite, loved for its juicy and sweet interior. But the rind, which is often thrown away, holds its own secret: it's delicious in its own right and can be used in a variety of recipes. Read on for five fun and unexpected ways to cook with watermelon rind. It's all about sustainability and reducing food waste!

Watermelon rind pickles

Turn leftover watermelon rind into a delicious sweet and sour pickle that's perfect for adding to salads or serving as an appetizer. To make watermelon rind pickles, simply remove the green skin and cut the white part of the rind into small pieces. Boil them in water until tender, then pickle in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, and spices like clove and cinnamon for about two days. Yummy!

Watermelon rind curry

Turns out, you can make a tasty curry out of watermelon rind! Just peel off the outer green layer and dice the white part into cubes. Saute it with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander until soft. Serve it with rice or flatbreads for a deliciously different dinner.

Watermelon rind smoothie

Want a cool drink with a twist? Try adding watermelon rind to your smoothies! Packed with citrulline (good for your heart!), blend chopped rinds (outer skin removed) with some watermelon flesh, ice cubes, and fresh mint leaves until smooth. Throw in some other fruits like bananas or berries for added yumminess. Voila! You've got a refreshing drink with a bonus health kick.

Watermelon rind stir-fry

To make a unique stir-fry, try using watermelon rinds as the star ingredient. Simply cut off the green part and slice the rind into thin strips or cubes. Stir-fry them with bell peppers, carrots, onions, garlic, and ginger. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, chili flakes, salt, and pepper to taste. Serve it as a side or over rice noodles for a delicious main course.

Candied watermelon rind

To prepare candied watermelon rind, remove the green skin and thinly slice the white portion. Boil the slices in a sugar syrup infused with lemon zest and vanilla extract until they become translucent. Next, roll them in granulated sugar and let them dry on a rack. The resulting candied slices make perfect snacks or dessert garnishes, providing a unique flavor and texture experience.