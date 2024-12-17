Summarize Simplifying... In short Kickstart your day with a raspberry smoothie bowl, packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Elevate your brunch with raspberry almond scones, a salad with homemade raspberry vinaigrette, raspberry cream cheese toast, and a refreshing raspberry lemonade spritzer.

These easy-to-make, flavorful dishes are sure to impress both kids and adults alike.

Brilliant brunches: Cooking with raspberries

What's the story Raspberries are the perfect brunch companion, bringing a pop of flavor and color to any dish. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these little berries have you covered. From refreshing smoothies to vibrant salads, adding raspberries to your culinary creations not only elevates the flavor but also supercharges the nutrition of your dishes.

Smoothie

Raspberry smoothie bowls

Start your day with a refreshing raspberry smoothie bowl. Simply blend one cup of fresh raspberries, half a banana, a quarter cup of Greek yogurt, and almond milk until smooth. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and top it with your favorite sliced fruits, granola, and a drizzle of honey. This healthy meal is packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Scones

Raspberry almond scones

Combine two cups of flour, one tablespoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, and three tablespoons of sugar. Cut in six tablespoons of butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in one cup raspberries and half a cup of almonds. Add three-quarters cup heavy cream; stir until just moistened. Pat out into scones; bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes.

Salad

Raspberry vinaigrette salad

Take your brunch salad to the next level with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Simply blend one cup of fresh raspberries, one-fourth cup each of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, two tablespoons honey, salt, and pepper to taste until smooth in a blender. Pour over mixed greens with goat cheese crumbles, toasted pecans or walnuts, and extra fresh raspberries for a sophisticated yet easy salad that's full of flavor.

Toast

Raspberry cream cheese toast

Looking for a quick and tasty brunch idea? Give raspberry cream cheese toast a whirl! Just slather some cream cheese on whole-grain bread slices, pile on fresh raspberries, drizzle with honey, and sprinkle chia seeds for a fun crunch. The creamy base with tart berries and sweet honey is a total win. Plus, kids and adults both love it!

Beverage

Raspberry lemonade spritzer

Every brunch needs a star drink. Whip up a raspberry lemonade spritzer by pureeing one cup of fresh raspberries with half a cup of sugar until smooth. Strain to remove seeds, then mix with four cups of cold water and juice from two lemons. Top with sparkling water before serving for that bubbly touch. And, add lemon slices and extra raspberries for garnish.