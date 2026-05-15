5 facial pressure points for relaxation

Facial acupressure is a natural way to relieve tension and promote relaxation. By applying gentle pressure on specific points on the face, you can ease muscle tension and improve circulation. This technique is simple and can be done at home without any special equipment. It targets areas commonly affected by stress, helping you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Here are some effective facial acupressure techniques to help you unwind.

Forehead focus Forehead pressure points Applying pressure on the forehead can help relieve tension headaches and stress. Locate the points just above your eyebrows at the center of your forehead. Use your fingertips to apply gentle pressure in a circular motion for about one minute. This technique can help soothe anxiety and promote mental clarity.

Temple touch Temples relaxation technique The temples are another key area for tension relief. These points are located on either side of your forehead, slightly above your cheekbones. Using your fingertips, apply firm but gentle pressure in a circular motion for 30 seconds to one minute. This technique helps in reducing fatigue and improving focus.

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Cheekbone ease Cheekbone pressure points Cheekbone pressure points are located just below the eyes, on the cheekbones. Applying gentle pressure here can help relieve sinus congestion and facial tension. Use your index fingers or thumbs to press these points softly for about 30 seconds while breathing deeply to enhance relaxation.

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Jawline relief Jawline tension release The jawline is a common area where people hold stress. To release this tension, locate the points along your jawline near the ears. Use both hands to apply upward pressure along these points with your fingertips or knuckles for about one minute, while keeping your mouth slightly open.