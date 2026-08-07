Relieve tailbone tension with the 4 easy stretches
What's the story
Tailbone tension can be a real pain, affecting daily activities and overall comfort. Fortunately, specific exercises can help relieve this discomfort by stretching and strengthening the muscles around the tailbone area. These exercises are easy to perform and require no special equipment, making them accessible to most people. Incorporating these movements into your routine may help reduce pain and improve flexibility in the lower back region.
Stretch 1
Cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is a great exercise to increase flexibility in the spine and relieve tension around the tailbone.
Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position).
Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat position).
Repeat for five cycles, focusing on smooth transitions between positions.
Stretch 2
Child's pose for relaxation
Child's pose is a restorative yoga posture that gently stretches the lower back and hips, relieving tailbone tension.
Start by kneeling on the floor with big toes touching and knees apart.
Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the mat, lowering your torso towards the ground.
Hold this position for thirty seconds while breathing deeply to enhance relaxation.
Stretch 3
Pelvic tilts for core strengthening
Pelvic tilts are great for strengthening core muscles while easing lower back discomfort.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Flatten your lower back against the mat by tightening abdominal muscles while tilting your pelvis upward slightly.
Hold for a few seconds before releasing back to neutral position.
Repeat 10 times.
Stretch 4
Seated forward bend for stretching
The seated forward bend stretches hamstrings and lower back, relieving tailbone tension.
Sit with legs extended straight in front of you, feet flexed.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you hinge at the hips, reaching towards your toes without straining.
Hold this stretch for 20 seconds, feeling a gentle pull along the spine, without forcing any movement.