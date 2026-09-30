5 African dishes made with fresh herbs
What's the story
African cuisine is rich and diverse, with flavors often enhanced by the use of fresh herbs. These herbs not only add flavor but also bring a unique aroma to dishes. For beginners looking to explore African cooking, incorporating fresh herbs can be an easy way to start. Here are some beginner-friendly African dishes that highlight the use of fresh herbs, making them both accessible and delicious.
Dish 1
Jollof rice with fresh thyme
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish loved for its vibrant color and rich flavor.
Fresh thyme is an essential herb in this dish, adding an earthy note that complements the tomatoes and spices.
To prepare jollof rice, cook rice with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices like ginger and garlic. Add fresh thyme while cooking to infuse the rice with its aromatic essence.
Dish 2
Moroccan vegetable tagine with cilantro
A Moroccan vegetable tagine is a hearty stew that combines vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and zucchini with chickpeas or lentils.
Cilantro adds a refreshing burst of flavor to this dish.
Cook the vegetables in a pot with olive oil, onions, garlic, cumin, coriander powder, salt, and pepper.
Once tender, stir in chopped cilantro before serving for an added freshness.
Dish 3
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot) with berbere spice mix
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew made flavorful with berbere spice mix and fresh herbs like basil or parsley.
To make this stew, cook red lentils until soft in water or vegetable broth.
In another pan, saute onions until golden brown, and add berbere spice mix followed by cooked lentils.
Garnish generously with chopped basil or parsley before serving.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka salad with parsley
Chakalaka salad is a colorful South African dish made with grated carrots, cabbage slaw, green beans, baked beans, and tomatoes.
It gets a flavor boost from a homemade dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Fresh parsley is added to the mix, giving it a vibrant color and a delicious taste.
This salad is a perfect side for any meal, adding a fresh and healthy touch.