African curls: 5 ways to style them right
What's the story
African curls are a beauty of their own, but styling them can be tricky. With the right techniques and products, you can style them easily. Here are five expert tips to style African curls, without damaging them. These tips will help you embrace your natural texture, while keeping your hair healthy and looking fabulous.
Tip 1
Use the right products
Choosing the right products is essential for styling African curls.
Look for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that hydrate and nourish your hair.
Leave-in conditioners and curl creams can define your curls without weighing them down.
Avoid products with alcohol as they can dry out your hair.
Experiment with different products to find what works best for your unique curl pattern.
Tip 2
Embrace protective styles
Protective styles are a great way to keep African curls healthy while looking stylish.
Braids, twists, and buns protect the ends of your hair from breakage and reduce the need for heat styling.
These styles can be worn for several days or weeks, depending on how well you maintain them.
Not only do protective styles promote growth, but they also give you versatility in how you wear your hair.
Tip 3
Detangle gently
Detangling is key to avoiding breakage in African curls.
Always detangle when your hair is wet or damp, using a wide-tooth comb or fingers to gently work through knots from the ends upwards.
Applying a detangling spray or conditioner can make this process easier by adding slip to the strands.
Never rush through detangling; patience is key to keeping your curls intact.
Tip 4
Limit heat exposure
While heat tools can be used occasionally for styling purposes, it's best to limit their use on African curls to prevent damage.
If you must use heat tools like flat irons or curling wands, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.
Opt for lower temperature settings, and always allow your hair to cool down before touching it again.
Tip 5
Regular trims are essential
Regular trims are essential for keeping African curls healthy and bouncy.
Getting a trim every six to eight weeks removes split ends that can travel up the shaft if left unattended. This can lead to more damage over time.
Trimming regularly keeps your curls looking their best, while promoting overall hair health.