Traditional African fabrics such as kente, ankara, and mud cloth are commonly used in formal attire.

Kente is famous for its colorful patterns and is mostly worn on special occasions.

Ankara is more versatile and can be tailored into various styles, from dresses to suits.

Mud cloth, with its earthy tones and intricate designs, makes for a sophisticated choice.

Knowing the significance of these fabrics can help you pick the right one for your event.