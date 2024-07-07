In brief Simplifying... In brief Looking for natural ways to remove makeup? Try using plain yogurt, cucumber, or milk.

Yogurt's lactic acid dissolves light makeup, while cucumber's enzymes break down makeup and hydrate skin.

Milk, rich in proteins and fats, can tackle stubborn makeup, leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

Simply apply these ingredients, massage gently, and rinse off for a refreshed, makeup-free face. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ways to remove makeup at home naturally without removers

By Simran Jeet 03:00 pm Jul 07, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Removing makeup is essential to maintaining healthy skin, ensuring pores remain unclogged, and allowing the skin to breathe freely. While makeup removers are commonly used for this purpose, there are times when you may prefer more natural or readily available alternatives. Whether you've run out of your usual remover or simply want to explore gentler options, here are effective methods to cleanse your skin.

Heavy makeup

Oil cleansing method

The oil cleansing method effectively removes makeup, including waterproof products and heavy foundation. Choose olive oil, coconut oil, or jojoba oil. Massage a small amount onto your dry face, focusing on makeup areas. The oil breaks down stubborn mascara and eyeliner. Use a warm, damp washcloth to gently wipe off the oil and makeup residue, then rinse with lukewarm water for clean, refreshed skin.

Light makeup

Natural yogurt

Plain natural yogurt can surprisingly be used as a makeup remover, particularly effective for light makeup and daily wear. Take a small amount of yogurt and apply it to your face using gentle circular motions. The lactic acid in yogurt helps to dissolve makeup while nourishing your skin. After massaging the yogurt into your skin for sometime, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Hydrating

Cucumber

Cucumber isn't just for reducing eye puffiness; it can also effectively remove makeup and hydrate your skin. Blend or grate cucumber into a smooth paste, then apply to your face and massage gently. The natural enzymes in cucumber help to break down makeup and soothe your skin. Rinse off the cucumber paste with cool water and pat your face dry to reveal refreshed skin.

Proteins

Milk

Milk offers a natural and nourishing option for removing makeup while providing essential proteins and fats to the skin. Simply dip a cotton ball or pad into whole milk or cream and gently swipe it over your face and eyes. The fats and proteins in milk effectively break down makeup, including stubborn products like mascara and foundation, while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.