Skip breadsticks, try crunchy jowar sticks instead
What's the story
Oven-roasted jowar sticks are a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional breadsticks. Made from jowar, a gluten-free grain, these sticks provide a crunchy texture and a nutty flavor. They are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed as a snack or served with dips. With their high fiber content and nutritional benefits, oven-roasted jowar sticks make an excellent choice for those seeking healthier snack options.
#1
Nutritional benefits of jowar
Jowar is loaded with nutrients such as iron, calcium, phosphorus, and B vitamins.
It is also high in dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full.
Unlike wheat, jowar is gluten-free, making it an ideal option for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
Including jowar in your diet can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements while enjoying its distinct taste.
#2
Easy preparation method
Preparing oven-roasted jowar sticks is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
Start by grinding jowar flour with spices of your choice, such as cumin or sesame seeds for added flavor.
Mix water to form a dough-like consistency.
Roll out thin strips of the dough on a baking sheet and roast them in the oven until golden brown.
This method ensures you get a healthy snack without any added preservatives.
#3
Versatile snack option
Oven-roasted jowar sticks are incredibly versatile and can be paired with a variety of dips to enhance their flavor.
Be it hummus, yogurt-based dips, or even homemade salsa, these sticks make for an excellent accompaniment.
Their neutral taste goes well with both savory and spicy dips, making them a great addition to any snack platter or party spread.
#4
Cost-effective snacking solution
Making your own oven-roasted jowar sticks at home is a cost-effective way to enjoy healthy snacks without breaking the bank.
A small pack of jowar flour costs much less than store-bought snack options that may be high in sugar or unhealthy fats.
By preparing these sticks at home, you not only save money but also control the ingredients used in your snacks.