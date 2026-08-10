Want a gluten-free crunch? Try arrowroot crisps
What's the story
Baked herbed arrowroot crisps are a healthy alternative to regular crackers. These crisps are made from arrowroot flour, which is gluten-free and easy to digest. The addition of herbs gives them a flavorful twist without adding too many calories or unhealthy fats. They make for a perfect snack option for those looking to eat healthier without compromising on taste. Here's why you should switch to these crisps.
#1
Nutritional benefits of arrowroot
Arrowroot is a starchy tuber that is rich in carbohydrates and low in calories.
It provides essential nutrients such as potassium and iron, which are important for maintaining good health.
Unlike regular crackers, which may contain refined grains and added sugars, arrowroot crisps are made from natural ingredients that provide sustained energy without the crash.
#2
Flavorful herb infusion
The addition of herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano to arrowroot crisps gives them an aromatic flavor profile that elevates the snacking experience.
These herbs not only add taste but also come with antioxidant properties that may help boost your immune system.
The combination of arrowroot and herbs makes for a delicious yet healthy snack option.
#3
Gluten-free snacking option
For those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, finding suitable snack options can be difficult.
Baked herbed arrowroot crisps offer a safe alternative as they are naturally gluten-free.
This makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking to avoid gluten while still enjoying the crunch of a crisp snack.
#4
Easy preparation at home
Making baked herbed arrowroot crisps at home is simple and cost-effective.
All you need is arrowroot flour, water, olive oil, and your choice of herbs.
Mix the ingredients to form a dough, roll it out thinly, and bake until crispy.
This way, you can control the ingredients and customize flavors according to your preference without any preservatives or artificial additives.