Replace potato chips with spiced roasted lotus seeds

Potato chips are everyone's favorite, but they usually pack a punch of unhealthy fats and sodium. The latest replacement making waves is spiced roasted lotus seeds or makhana. They provide the chips-y crunch with added nutritional value. They are low-cal and rich in protein, making them a perfect pick for people who don't want to compromise on taste while looking after their health.

#1 Nutritional benefits of lotus seeds Packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, lotus seeds are also rich in antioxidants which help reduce oxidative stress in the body. Unlike potato chips which can be loaded with unhealthy fats, lotus seeds are low on fat and offer a good source of plant-based protein. Hence, they make an ideal choice for anyone looking to snack healthy without compromising nutrition.

#2 Easy preparation methods Preparing spiced roasted lotus seeds at home is easy and cost-effective. Simply start by dry roasting the seeds till they are crispy. Toss in some spices like turmeric, cumin or black pepper for the added flavor. Not only does this method let you control the ingredients you use, but you also know that there are no unnecessary additives or preservatives. It takes just about ten minutes from start to finish.

#3 Cost-effectiveness compared to chips Notably, spiced roasted lotus seeds can also be more economical than buying potato chips regularly. A pack of raw lotus seeds generally costs ₹100 to ₹150 for 250 grams in India and can make several servings once roasted at home. Branded potato chips, on the other hand, may cost more per serving due to packaging, branding expenses.