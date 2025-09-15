5 vibrant customs in Mexican weddings you'll love

Mexican weddings are famous for their lively customs and rich traditions that join families in celebration. These occasions are not just about the marriage between two individuals but a cultural celebration filled with music, dance, and colorful rituals. From the lively mariachi bands to the symbolic ceremonies, everything adds a unique touch to the wedding experience. Here are five fascinating customs that make Mexican weddings special.

#1 The lasso ceremony The lasso ceremony is an important part of many Mexican weddings. In this ritual, a big loop of rosary beads or flowers, is placed around the couple's shoulders in the shape of a figure-eight. This symbolizes their eternal union and love for each other. The lasso stays on them the whole time as they exchange vows, reminding them of their bond.

#2 Arras exchange tradition The arras exchange consists of 13 gold coins the groom gives the bride as a symbol of his trust and confidence in her. These coins symbolize prosperity and financial stability for their future together. The number 13 represents Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles, giving a spiritual touch to this tradition.

#3 Vibrant mariachi music Mariachi music is an essential part of Mexican weddings, adding an energetic touch that prompts guests to rejoice in celebration. The bands usually perform during the ceremony and the reception, playing traditional numbers that highlight love and joy. This peppy music calls everyone to the dance floor, making for an unforgettable experience for all the guests.

#4 La vibora de la mar dance La Vibora de la Mar is a popular dance at Mexican wedding receptions. Guests line up on two sides, holding hands while making an archway for others to crawl under it like a snake through water—hence its name, meaning "the sea snake." This fun-filled activity promotes camaraderie among guests, while injecting joy into celebrations.