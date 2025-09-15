Add these ancient grains to your meals

In India's diverse culinary landscape, grains have always played a pivotal role. While rice and wheat dominate most meals, there are several lesser-known grains that can add variety and nutrition to your diet. These forgotten grains not only offer unique flavors but also come packed with health benefits. Incorporating them into your meals can be a delightful way to explore new tastes while boosting nutritional intake.

#1 Millet: The ancient superfood Millet is an ancient grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years. Being rich in fiber, magnesium, and phosphorus, millet is good for heart health and digestion. Millet can be used in a variety of dishes like porridge or flatbreads. Its nutty flavor adds depth to any meal, making it a versatile addition to the Indian kitchen.

#2 Amaranth: A protein powerhouse Amaranth is known for its high protein content and essential amino acids. It's gluten-free and contains iron, calcium, and magnesium. This versatile grain can be cooked like rice or popped like popcorn for a crunchy snack. Amaranth's slightly sweet taste makes it suitable for both savory dishes as well as desserts.

#3 Sorghum: The gluten-free grain Sorghum is yet another gluten-free grain that comes with a list of health benefits. It is high on antioxidants, which deal with oxidative stress in the body. You can use sorghum flour to make rotis or add it to soups for thickness. Its mild flavor makes it blend well with other ingredients without overpowering them.

#4 Barley: The fiber-rich choice Barley is known for its high fiber content, which not only aids digestion but also keeps cholesterol levels in check. Its chewy texture complements soups or salads when cooked whole or flakes in breakfast cereals. Barley's subtle nutty flavor elevates the taste profile of any dish it's added to.