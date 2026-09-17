What you should know about resting heart rate
What's the story
Resting heart rate is often considered a key indicator of cardiovascular health and fitness. However, there are many misconceptions about its significance and what it truly reflects about one's health. Understanding these myths can help individuals make informed decisions about their lifestyle and wellness. Here, we debunk five common myths related to resting heart rate and its impact on overall health.
#1
Myth: A lower resting heart rate is always better
While a lower resting heart rate is often associated with better cardiovascular fitness, it is not the only indicator of good health.
Genetics, age, and individual physiology all play a role in determining what is normal for you.
For some, a resting heart rate in the higher range may be perfectly normal and healthy.
It is important to consider personal factors rather than aiming for a universally low number.
#2
Myth: Resting heart rate doesn't change with age
Many believe that resting heart rate remains constant throughout life, but that is not true.
As we age, our resting heart rate may naturally increase due to changes in the cardiovascular system, and decreased efficiency of the heart muscle.
Monitoring trends over time can give you more insight into your health than focusing on a single measurement.
#3
Myth: Exercise always lowers resting heart rate
While regular exercise is known to improve cardiovascular health, it does not always result in a significantly lower resting heart rate for everyone.
Factors such as the type of exercise, duration, intensity, and individual response can all influence outcomes.
Some people may experience only modest changes in their resting heart rate despite consistent physical activity.
#4
Myth: Stress has no impact on resting heart rate
Contrary to popular belief, stress has a major impact on resting heart rates.
Stressful situations trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, which increases heart rates temporarily.
Over time, chronic stress can lead to higher average resting rates if not managed properly through relaxation techniques or lifestyle changes.
#5
Myth: Hydration doesn't affect resting heart rate
Many think hydration levels do not impact how fast your heart beats when at rest, but that is not true.
Dehydration causes blood volume to drop, which forces the heart to pump harder, increasing the number of beats per minute.
Staying well-hydrated helps maintain optimal blood flow and supports normal physiological functions, including keeping a healthy resting heart rate.