How to style retro cardigans
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 18, 2025
01:13 pm
Retro cardigans have made a major comeback in today's fashion, combining vintage charm with modern-day style. These versatile garments are not just practical, but also inject a unique character into any wardrobe. With their origins dating back to the early 20th century, retro cardigans have adapted to suit different fashion trends, while preserving their timeless appeal. Here's how you can incorporate these classic pieces into today's wardrobes, offering comfort and style.

Pairing with modern outfits

Retro cardigans can also be paired with modern outfits to strike a perfect balance. For example, teaming a vintage cardigan with skinny jeans or tailored trousers gives a sophisticated touch. The trick is to go for neutral shades or understated patterns that go with the rest of your outfit. This way, the cardigan will steal the show without making you look overdone.

Layering for versatility

Layering is the best way to wear those retro cardigans with everything, all year long. In the colder months, wear them over a turtleneck or a long-sleeved shirt to stay warm and fashionable. In hotter months, drape them over a light top or a dress for the chicest look ever. This makes retro cardigans perfect for all occasions and climates.

Accessorizing with retro cardigans

Accessorizing is key in making retro cardigans even more appealing. Simple accessories, be it scarves, hats, or statement jewelry, can amp up your look without overpowering the cardigan's design. Go for accessories that complement the color palette of your outfit to keep everything in harmony and balance in your get-up.

Choosing quality materials

When going for retro cardigans, pay attention to the quality of the material used. Pick wool or cotton-blend cardigans that are both durable and comfortable. High-quality fabrics last long and provide better insulation during the cold months. Furthermore, well-made cardigans don't lose their shape and color even after several washes, which makes them an investment worth making for any closet.