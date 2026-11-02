These old-school hairstyles are perfect for long hair
What's the story
Retro hairstyles have a timeless charm that can elevate any look, especially if you have long hair. These classic styles are not only elegant but also versatile, making them perfect for various occasions. From the glamorous waves of the past to intricate updos, retro hairstyles offer a unique way to express personal style. Here are five retro hairstyles that can add a touch of vintage elegance to your long hair.
Glamorous waves
Classic Hollywood waves
Classic Hollywood waves are synonymous with old-school glamour. This hairstyle features soft, cascading waves that frame the face beautifully.
To achieve this look, you can use a curling iron or hot rollers to create large curls and then brush them out gently for a smooth finish.
This style is perfect for formal events or even casual outings where you want to make an impression.
Heightened elegance
Vintage beehive updo
The vintage beehive updo is all about height and volume, a signature look from the 1960s.
You can tease sections of your hair at the crown and smooth them over for a voluminous effect.
Secure with bobby pins, and finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place.
This hairstyle is ideal for those who want to make a bold statement with their hair.
Playful curls
Retro pin-up curls
Retro pin-up curls give a playful twist to any look.
These tight curls are usually worn along with a side parting and can be accessorized with headbands or scarves for an extra flair.
You can use a small barrel curling iron to create these bouncy curls, making them perfect for casual outings or themed parties.
Sophisticated twist
Elegant chignon bun
The elegant chignon bun is a classic hairstyle that oozes sophistication and grace.
It is created by twisting sections of hair at the nape of the neck and pinning them into place in a low bun.
This style is ideal for formal occasions, like weddings or galas, where you want your hair to look polished yet understated.
Wavy texture
Retro finger waves
Retro finger waves give you the most beautiful wavy texture, reminiscent of the roaring twenties.
These waves are created by molding damp hair into S-shaped patterns with fingers and a comb, securing them with clips until they dry completely.
Finger waves add an element of sophistication and are perfect for vintage-themed events or photoshoots.