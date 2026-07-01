5 retro pixie cuts that are trending again
What's the story
Retro pixie cuts are making a comeback, giving a nostalgic, yet modern, twist to hairstyles. These short, chic cuts are perfect for those looking to make a statement without the commitment of long hair. With their timeless appeal and versatility, retro pixies can be tailored to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Here are five retro pixie cuts that promise to add a touch of vintage charm to your look.
#1
The classic Audrey Hepburn pixie
The classic Audrey Hepburn pixie is characterized by its short length and sleek finish. This style is ideal for those who want a sophisticated look with minimal maintenance. The cut frames the face beautifully and accentuates facial features, making it perfect for anyone looking to highlight their cheekbones or eyes.
#2
The choppy textured pixie
The choppy textured pixie adds some edge with its layered look. This cut adds volume and movement, making it perfect for those with fine hair. The choppy layers add dimension and interest, giving you the option to style it casually or more formally, depending on the occasion.
#3
The asymmetrical pixie cut
The asymmetrical pixie cut adds an element of modernity to the retro vibe. With one side shorter than the other, this style creates an eye-catching contrast that draws attention. It's perfect for those who want to experiment with bold looks while still keeping things classy.
#4
The curly pixie delight
For those blessed with natural curls, the curly pixie delight is a dream come true. This cut embraces your curls by keeping them short and manageable, while also looking stylish. The curls add texture and volume, giving you a playful yet elegant appearance.
#5
The textured bob-inspired pixie
The textured bob-inspired pixie is where two worlds meet: the bob's length and the pixie's ease of styling. This hybrid cut offers versatility, as it can be worn straight or wavy, depending on your mood or occasion. It gives you the best of both worlds without compromising on style or comfort.