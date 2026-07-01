The choppy textured pixie adds some edge with its layered look

5 retro pixie cuts that are trending again

By Vinita Jain 09:38 am Jul 01, 202609:38 am

What's the story

Retro pixie cuts are making a comeback, giving a nostalgic, yet modern, twist to hairstyles. These short, chic cuts are perfect for those looking to make a statement without the commitment of long hair. With their timeless appeal and versatility, retro pixies can be tailored to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Here are five retro pixie cuts that promise to add a touch of vintage charm to your look.