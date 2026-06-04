Every fashion lover needs these retro sunglasses 

Retro sunglasses have always been a favorite of celebrities, giving a classic touch to their looks. These shades, inspired by the past, give a unique combination of style and nostalgia. From the bold frames of the '60s to the aviators of the '70s, retro sunglasses have always been a favorite of stars looking to make a statement. Here are five timeless styles that have been loved by celebrities over the years.

#1 Cat-eye frames: A vintage favorite Cat-eye frames, which became popular in the 1950s and 1960s, are still a celebrity favorite. With their upswept outer edges, these frames give a feminine touch to any outfit. Icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe popularized this style, making it synonymous with glamour and sophistication. Today, stars continue to sport cat-eye sunglasses for that vintage, yet chic look.

#2 Aviators: The iconic military style Aviator sunglasses were originally designed for pilots in the early 20th century, but soon became a fashion staple. Their teardrop shape and thin metal frames give them an effortlessly cool look. Celebrities like James Dean and Tom Cruise have made aviators iconic through their films and public appearances. The style remains popular among those looking for a blend of utility and fashion.

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#3 Round frames: The bohemian touch Round sunglasses, famously worn by John Lennon in the 1960s, give a bohemian vibe that many celebrities love. These frames are usually associated with artistic personalities who want to stand out from the crowd. The round shape gives a distinctive look that can be both casual and sophisticated, depending on how you style it.

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#4 Wayfarers: The versatile classic Introduced in the 1950s by Ray-Ban, Wayfarers have become one of the most recognizable sunglass styles in the world. With their thick plastic frames, they give a bold look that suits all face shapes. Stars like Bob Dylan and Madonna helped popularize Wayfarers in the past, and they remain a favorite among those looking for versatility in their eyewear.