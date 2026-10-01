Reunion Island: The volcanic wonderland of France
What's the story
The French island of Reunion is a hiker's paradise, especially for those who love volcanoes. Reunion is home to some of the most active and awe-inspiring volcanoes in the world. The island's diverse terrain and rich biodiversity make it a unique place for adventure seekers. From lush forests to stark volcanic landscapes, Reunion offers a variety of trails for all levels of hikers. Here are some insights into exploring this volcanic wonderland.
#1
Discovering Piton de la Fournaise
Piton de la Fournaise is one of the world's most active volcanoes. Hikers can explore its surrounding trails, which offer stunning views of the caldera and lava fields.
The terrain is rugged but accessible, making it suitable for those with a moderate level of fitness.
Guided tours are available and provide insights into the geological history and current volcanic activity.
#2
Exploring Cirque de Mafate
Cirque de Mafate is a remote area accessible only by foot or helicopter. The natural amphitheater is surrounded by steep cliffs and offers breathtaking views.
Hikers can explore several trails that wind through this isolated region, revealing charming villages, and diverse flora and fauna.
The lack of roads adds to its allure as a pristine wilderness area.
#3
Trekking through Foret de Belouve
Foret de Belouve is a lush forest located on the eastern side of Reunion Island. It offers a stark contrast to the arid volcanic landscapes elsewhere on the island.
The forest is home to endemic plant species and provides a cool respite from warmer areas.
Trails here vary in difficulty, making it suitable for both casual walkers and experienced hikers.
Tip 1
Tips for safe hiking in Reunion Island
When hiking in Reunion Island's volcanic regions, safety should be your priority.
Always check weather conditions before setting out, as they can change rapidly in these areas.
Carry plenty of water, as some trails may not have reliable sources along the way.
Wear sturdy footwear suitable for uneven terrain, and consider hiring local guides if you're unfamiliar with the area or its challenges.