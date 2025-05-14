What's the story

Middle-part hairstyles have always been a go-to for many, providing an even and balanced look that complements all face shapes.

This evergreen hairdo can easily transition from casual to formal, making it an ideal pick for those wanting to give themselves a makeover.

Be it long tresses or a bob, the middle part can accentuate your features and give you an effortlessly chic vibe.

Here's how you can ace this forever-in-style hair trend.