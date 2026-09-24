These zucchini dishes are a winner!
What's the story
Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that can be added to a number of dishes to make them healthier. It is low in calories and high in nutrients, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to add more vegetables to their diet. Here are five unique zucchini dishes that can easily be added to your meal plan, giving you variety and nutrition, without compromising on taste.
Dish 1
Zucchini noodles with pesto sauce
Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, make for a great low-carb alternative to regular pasta.
Spiralize fresh zucchini into noodle-like strands, and toss them with homemade pesto sauce.
The basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil in the pesto add flavor without any extra calories.
This dish is quick to prepare and can be enjoyed as a light lunch or dinner option.
Dish 2
Stuffed zucchini boats
Stuffed zucchini boats make for a delicious and filling meal option.
Cut zucchinis in half lengthwise and scoop out some of the flesh to create a boat-like shape.
Fill these with a mixture of cooked quinoa, tomatoes, onions, and spices. Bake until the zucchinis are tender, and the filling is heated through.
This dish provides protein from quinoa, along with essential vitamins from zucchini.
Dish 3
Zucchini fritters with herbs
Zucchini fritters are an amazing way to enjoy this vegetable in a crispy avatar.
Grate zucchini and mix it with flour, herbs like parsley or dill, salt, and pepper.
Form small patties and pan-fry them until golden brown on both sides.
These fritters can be served as an appetizer or side dish with yogurt dip or chutney.
Dish 4
Creamy zucchini soup
A warm bowl of creamy zucchini soup can be comforting on cooler days while being light on the stomach.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil before adding chopped zucchinis and vegetable broth.
Simmer until soft before blending into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender or food processor.
Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice, and fresh herbs like thyme or basil for added flavor.
Dish 5
Grilled zucchini skewers
Grilled zucchini skewers make for an easy-to-make, nutritious addition to any barbecue spread.
Just cut zucchinis into thick slices, along with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions.
Thread onto skewers, brush lightly with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and grill over medium heat until tender, yet slightly charred.
Serve hot off the grill as a tasty appetizer or side dish.