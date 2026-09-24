These zucchini dishes are a winner!

Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, make for a great low-carb alternative to regular pasta.

Spiralize fresh zucchini into noodle-like strands, and toss them with homemade pesto sauce.

The basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil in the pesto add flavor without any extra calories.

This dish is quick to prepare and can be enjoyed as a light lunch or dinner option.