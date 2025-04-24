Revamp your pasta with these 5 unique vegetable sauces
Pasta is one such dish that can be given a whole new avatar with the right sauce.
While the traditional tomato or cream-based sauces are a hit, trying out vegetable-based alternatives can give a unique twist to your meal.
They not just add flavor but also increase nutritional value.
Here are five weird vegetable sauce recipes to revamp your pasta experience with something new.
Creamy cauliflower sauce
Cauliflower makes for an amazing base for a creamy pasta sauce minus the dairy.
Simply steam some cauliflower till tender, then blend it with garlic, olive oil, and a splash of vegetable broth until smooth.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This sauce yields a rich texture like Alfredo but without the calories, and added nutrients from the cauliflower.
Roasted red pepper sauce
Roasted red peppers make for a vibrant and flavorful sauce ideal for pasta dishes.
Blend roasted red peppers with garlic, olive oil, and basil until smooth. Add salt and pepper as needed.
This sauce provides a sweet yet smoky flavor profile that goes well with whole wheat or spinach pasta varieties.
Spinach pesto sauce
Spinach pesto is an ingenious twist to the classic basil pesto.
Blend fresh spinach leaves, walnuts, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese in a food processor until smooth. Season accordingly.
This green sauce not only adds freshness to any pasta dish but also the iron and vitamins from the spinach.
Carrot ginger sauce
Carrot ginger sauce adds that warmth and spice to your pasta plate.
Simply cook carrots until soft and blend them with fresh ginger root, coconut milk, lime juice, and soy sauce for depth of flavor.
You are left with an aromatic, orange-hued dressing that compliments rice noodles or soba beautifully.
Zucchini basil sauce
Zucchini basil sauce offers lightness perfect for summer meals when zucchinis are available in plenty at markets everywhere.
Grate zucchinis finely before sauteing them lightly in olive oil along with minced garlic cloves.
Stir through chopped fresh basil leaves just before serving over hot cooked spaghetti strands, seasoned with light salt and pepper, if desired.