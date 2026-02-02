Why experts are celebrating this decor item's comeback

Corduroy, with its unique texture and versatility, is making a comeback in home decor. This fabric, once popular for clothing, is now being used to add warmth and character to interiors. From upholstery to curtains, corduroy offers a range of possibilities for those looking to refresh their living spaces. Its durability and timeless appeal make it an interesting choice for modern home design.

#1 Upholstery with corduroy Using corduroy in upholstery can transform furniture pieces into statement items. The fabric's ribbed texture adds depth and interest, making sofas and chairs more inviting. Corduroy is available in various colors, allowing homeowners to match or contrast with existing decor. Its durability ensures that upholstered items withstand daily use while maintaining their aesthetic appeal over time.

#2 Corduroy curtains for texture Corduroy curtains can add a touch of elegance and coziness to any room. The fabric's weight helps in blocking out light effectively, while its texture adds visual interest. Available in different lengths and widths, these curtains can be tailored to fit any window size or style preference. Using corduroy curtains can create an inviting atmosphere by softening harsh light.

Advertisement

#3 Accent pillows with corduroy Accent pillows made from corduroy are an easy way to introduce this fabric into your home without making major changes. These pillows come in various shapes and sizes, making them perfect for mixing and matching on sofas or beds. The tactile nature of corduroy invites touch, making spaces feel more comfortable and lived-in.

Advertisement