Africa's Ankara fashion: 5 must-try looks
What's the story
Ankara fabric is a vibrant, colorful textile that has become a staple in African fashion. Known for its bold patterns and versatility, Ankara is now being reimagined in various styles that cater to modern tastes. From traditional garments to contemporary pieces, the fabric continues to inspire creativity across the globe. Here are five revamped Ankara styles that highlight the fabric's adaptability and timeless appeal.
Style 1
The modern peplum top
The modern peplum top combines traditional Ankara prints with contemporary design elements.
This style features a fitted bodice with a flared hem, creating an elegant silhouette suitable for both casual and formal occasions.
The use of Ankara fabric adds a pop of color and pattern, making it a favorite among fashion enthusiasts looking to make a statement.
Style 2
Ankara maxi dresses with slits
Maxi dresses made from Ankara fabric have been given a modern twist with the addition of slits.
These dresses offer a balance of modesty and allure, making them perfect for summer outings or evening events.
The slits add movement and interest to the dress, while showcasing the intricate patterns of the fabric.
Style 3
Tailored Ankara blazers
Tailored blazers in Ankara fabric bring a unique flair to professional attire.
These blazers can be paired with trousers or skirts for an office-ready look that stands out from traditional business wear.
The structured design of the blazer contrasts beautifully with the vibrant prints, offering both sophistication and individuality.
Style 4
Ankara jumpsuits with cutouts
Jumpsuits made from Ankara fabric often come with cutouts that add an element of surprise to this one-piece wonder.
These designs play with negative space while highlighting the bold colors and patterns of the textile.
Perfect for casual outings or parties, these jumpsuits are both stylish and comfortable.
Style 5
High-low skirts in Ankara prints
High-low skirts made from Ankara prints give an interesting take on this classic silhouette.
The uneven hemline adds dimension and movement, while the bright patterns give visual interest.
These skirts can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, making them versatile wardrobe staples.