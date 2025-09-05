Kiwifruit desserts you'll love

With its gorgeous green color and distinct tangy-sweet taste, kiwifruit is a wonderful ingredient to give an unusual twist to traditional desserts. Here's how you can use kiwifruit in classic dessert recipes and make them even more refreshing. From tarts to parfaits, these ideas will inspire you to use this nutritious fruit in your sweet experiments.

Dish 1 Kiwifruit tart delight A kiwifruit tart is a perfect combination of a crisp pastry shell and juicy, sweet kiwifruit slices. Prepare a simple tart crust with flour, butter, and sugar. Once baked and cooled, fill it with vanilla custard or cream cheese filling. Top it with thinly sliced kiwifruits for a stunning look. Not only is this dessert gorgeous, but also makes for a deliciously creamy and fruity contrast.

Dish 2 Refreshing kiwifruit parfait Layered desserts like parfaits are ideal for showcasing the vibrant color of kiwifruits. Start with layering yogurt or whipped cream in a glass and add granola or crushed biscuits for texture. Add diced kiwifruits as one of the layers to infuse every bite with their tangy flavor. Repeat the layers till you reach the top of the glass. This simple yet elegant dessert makes for a perfect breakfast or a light treat after meals.

Dish 3 Kiwifruit sorbet sensation For all those who love frozen desserts, kiwifruit sorbet is an ideal option. Puree ripe kiwifruits with sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker as per its instructions until it resembles sorbet. The end result is a refreshing delight that showcases the natural sweetness and acidity of kiwifruits without any added dairy products.