Revealing Bhutan's sacred wedding practices
What's the story
The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan is a treasure trove of vibrant culture and time-honored traditions.
Their sacred wedding ceremonies are no exception, combining Buddhist rituals with indigenous customs for a truly unique experience.
Read on to discover five fascinating Bhutanese wedding traditions, and immerse yourself in the spiritual and communal heartbeat of their nuptial celebrations.
Date selection
The auspicious date selection
In Bhutan, choosing an auspicious wedding date is of utmost importance.
Families rely on astrologers to pick a day that matches the couple's birth charts and the positions of the planets.
This tradition aims to start the marriage under the most harmonious conditions, thought to attract good fortune and prosperity.
The selected date generally falls outside of specific lunar phases and days of the week deemed inauspicious for celebrations.
Attire
The traditional attire
On their wedding day, Bhutanese couples radiate in traditional splendor.
The groom dons a gho, a knee-length robe, cinched with a kera belt, while the bride dazzles in a kira, an ankle-length dress worn with a tego jacket.
These garments are made from colorful, handwoven fabrics that symbolize status and wealth, reflecting centuries-old weaving traditions.
Dzong ceremony
Rituals at the dzong
Most Bhutanese weddings are held in a dzong (a fortified monastery).
Amid the serene ambiance, Buddhist monks conduct sacred ceremonies to bless the couple's journey into matrimony.
A significant ritual involves presenting offerings to the deities, symbolized by statues or sacred thangkas (religious paintings).
The couple seeks blessings from revered lamas (spiritual teachers) who chant prayers, invoking happiness and longevity for their harmonious union.
Scarves exchange
Exchange of white scarves
One of the most touching moments in a Bhutanese wedding occurs when the bride and groom exchange white silk scarves known as khadhar.
This act signifies the purity, goodwill, and respect they hold for one another. And, they offer it to their parents as a token of thanks for nurturing them.
These simple yet elegant scarves become treasured mementos, symbolizing the deep respect and love shared among family members.
Feast
Community feast
After the ceremonies, guests are invited to a grand feast that includes traditional Bhutanese delicacies like ema datshi (chili cheese stew), red rice, assorted curries, and momos (dumplings).
This shared meal symbolizes togetherness, with families and friends uniting in celebration.
It's not just about savoring tasty dishes but also about building community bonds through shared happiness.