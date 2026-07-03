The reverse glass painting technique involves applying paint directly onto the back of a glass panel

What is reverse glass painting?

By Vinita Jain 10:49 am Jul 03, 202610:49 am

What's the story

Reverse glass painting is an ancient art form that involves painting on the reverse side of a glass surface. This technique, which dates back centuries, allows artists to create vibrant and detailed images that are viewed through the glass. The process requires precision and skill, as the artist must plan their work in reverse order. Reverse glass painting has been used for decorative purposes and storytelling in various cultures.