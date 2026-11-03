Want a stronger core? Give the reverse plank a try
What's the story
The reverse plank is a simple but effective exercise that can improve your core and shoulder stability. It involves holding your body in a straight line, supported by your arms and heels. This move targets the muscles of your back, abs, and glutes, making it a great addition to any workout routine. By including reverse plank in your regimen, you can improve posture and functional strength.
Tip 1
Mastering the basic reverse plank
To execute the basic reverse plank, sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you.
Place your hands behind you, with fingers pointing toward your feet.
Lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position while engaging your core muscles to maintain balance.
Tip 2
Variations for increased challenge
Once you have mastered the basic reverse plank, you can try some variations to up the ante.
One option is to lift one leg off the ground while holding the position, which increases the demand on your core stabilizers.
Another variation is to perform alternating toe touches by reaching one hand toward the opposite foot while maintaining balance.
Tip 3
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting hips sag or rise too high, which compromises form and reduces effectiveness.
Make sure to keep hips level with shoulders and heels throughout the exercise.
Another mistake is not engaging core muscles enough; focus on tightening abs as if bracing for impact.
Tip 4
Incorporating reverse plank into routine
To reap maximum benefits from reverse plank exercises, include them in your regular workout sessions at least two or three times a week.
Start with holding each position for 20 seconds, and gradually increase duration as you gain strength and endurance over time.