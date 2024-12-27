Summarize Simplifying... In short Dusky India's My Monday shiitake mushroom body butter is a 100% Ayurvedic skincare product, packed with natural ingredients like shiitake mushrooms, sesame oil, and aloe vera.

It's designed to tackle skin issues like blemishes and uneven skin tone, and leaves skin feeling moisturized and fragrant.

Easy to use and travel-friendly, it's a worthwhile addition to your skincare routine, especially for those with dry or rough skin. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this review

Review: Dusky India's My Monday shiitake mushroom body butter

By Anujj Trehaan 09:41 pm Dec 27, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Body butter is quite helpful when the skin becomes dry, harsh, or dehydrated. Its thick viscosity and moisturizing qualities make it simpler to shield the skin from stimuli that could otherwise make dryness or irritation worse. Here are my thoughts on My Monday shiitake mushroom body butter from Dusky India, which I recently incorporated into my regular skincare regimen.

Ingredients

Let's find out the ingredients this body butter comprises

My Monday shiitake mushroom body butter from Dusky India features an array of natural ingredients including shiitake mushrooms (duh!), sesame oil, rhododendron flower extracts, aloe vera extracts, lily, and lotus oil. It has no harmful chemicals or artificial substances present. Shiitake mushrooms are rich in antioxidants, including vitamins like selenium and copper, which help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Difference

What makes it different from other body butters?

In contrast to many other body butters in the market, this one from Dusky India features a formulation which is 100% Ayurvedic. Not only that, its composition has ingredients and nutrients that have also gained popularity in traditional medicine systems around the world for their numerous health benefits. The products works around fixing blemishes, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.

Usage

How to use this body butter?

It's simple to use this body butter from Dusky India. All you have to do is to apply the body butter on clean, dry skin and massage it in until fully absorbed. I used it regularly, especially after showering to maximize the benefits. Please note that individual sensitivities and allergies can vary, therefore it is recommended to perform a patch test before usage.

Application

Here's what I felt after applying it

Post applying this shiitake mushroom body butter from Dusky India, my skin (which is usually dry and rough) instantly felt moisturized, hydrated, and well, fragrant too (think fresh lotus!). The consistency is smooth and the butter spreads evenly on the skin, highlighting its instant absorption capacity. Overall, it is emollient and kept my skin nourished throughout the day.

Verdict

Should you be buying this body butter?

To summarize my experience, buying this body butter can prove to be a great addition to your daily skincare rituals, especially if you are dealing with rough or dry skin. It is lightweight and pocket-sized, so packing it traveling outdoors won't pose an issue. Priced at ₹640 per 100ml, this body butter by Dusky India is worth getting your hands on.