Love mushrooms? You'll enjoy these dishes

If there's one ingredient that can add a whole new dimension to vegetarian dishes, it has to be mushrooms. With their distinct texture and flavor, mushrooms lend a rich, earthy taste to almost every cuisine. From adding depth to your meals to trying something different, mushrooms can be just what you need. Here are five exciting ways to add mushrooms to your vegetarian dishes and improve taste and nutrition.

Tip 1 Sauteed mushroom medley Sauteing mushrooms is a simple yet effective way to enhance their natural flavor. Start by slicing your choice of mushrooms such as button, cremini or shiitake. Heat olive oil in a pan on medium heat and add the mushrooms along with minced garlic and onions. Cook till they are golden brown and tender. This method brings out the umami flavor of mushrooms, making them an excellent topping for salads or pasta.

Tip 2 Mushroom stuffed bell peppers Stuffed bell peppers filled with a mushroom mixture can make for an exciting dish for any meal. Start by hollowing out bell peppers and preparing a filling with chopped mushrooms, quinoa or rice, diced tomatoes, and herbs like basil or oregano. Bake until the peppers are tender. This way, you not only add flavor but also get a nutritious meal packed with vitamins and minerals.

Tip 3 Creamy mushroom soup A creamy mushroom soup can be comforting and filling without being too heavy on the calories. Use fresh mushrooms like portobello or oyster for this one. Saute them along with onions and then add vegetable broth and simmer them until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without having to use cream or milk substitutes.

Tip 4 Grilled mushroom skewers Grilling brings out the smoky essence of mushrooms while keeping them juicy inside. Simply thread whole button or cremini mushrooms onto skewers along with vegetables like zucchini or cherry tomatoes. Brush them lightly with olive oil mixed with herbs, and grill over medium heat till charred on all sides.