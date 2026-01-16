Go for classic hairstyles with flipped-out ends

Flipped-out ends are a classic hairstyle that adds a touch of retro elegance to modern looks. This hairstyle is characterized by the ends of the hair being flipped outward, creating volume and movement. It's a versatile style that can be worn casually or for more formal occasions. By incorporating flipped-out ends into your routine, you can achieve a timeless look that never goes out of style.

Tip 1 Choosing the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential for achieving perfect flipped-out ends. A round brush and a blow dryer are ideal for creating volume at the roots. A flat iron can also be used to flip out the ends precisely. Make sure your tools are of good quality to avoid damaging your hair while styling.

Tip 2 Applying heat protectant Before you start styling, applying a heat protectant is a must. This product protects your hair from the damaging effects of heat styling tools. It also helps in keeping your hairstyle intact for longer periods. Spray evenly on damp hair before blow-drying or using any hot tools.

Tip 3 Mastering the technique To master the art of flipping out ends, start by curling small sections of your hair with a round brush and blow dryer. Once dried, use a flat iron on each section's tip, turning it outward. Repeat this process until all sections are styled as desired.

