5 African hairstyles that still continue to inspire modern trends

African hairstyles have always been a symbol of culture and history. They are not just beautiful but also practical, which is why they are loved all over the world. From cornrows to afros, these hairstyles have been passed down through generations and still rule the fashion scene today. Here are some timeless African hairstyles that continue to inspire modern trends.

#1 The versatility of cornrows Cornrows are a classic African hairstyle that has been around for centuries. The style involves braiding the hair close to the scalp in straight lines or intricate patterns. Cornrows are versatile as they can be styled in various ways and are ideal for all hair types. They require low maintenance and can last for weeks with proper care, making them a practical choice for many.

#2 The iconic afro The afro is another iconic hairstyle that celebrates natural texture and volume. Popularized during the 1960s and 1970s, the afro continues to be a symbol of pride and identity for many people today. This hairstyle highlights natural curls or coils, giving a bold statement without the use of heat or chemicals. The afro can be worn in different sizes and shapes, depending on personal preference.

#3 Intricate Bantu knots Bantu knots are small coiled buns that can be worn as a standalone style or as a protective one under wigs and weaves. This traditional African hairstyle is not just beautiful but also functional, as it keeps your hair healthy by preventing breakage. Bantu knots can be worn by all hair types, making them a popular choice among those wanting to flaunt their natural beauty.

#4 Elegant box braids Box braids are another popular option that provides versatility with length and thickness options. The style involves sectioning the hair into squares or rectangles before adding synthetic extensions for extra length if desired. Box braids take longer to install than other styles but last longer, too—usually up to two months—making them worth the time investment.