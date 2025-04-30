What's the story

Turmeric, a staple in most kitchens, isn't just for cooking. You can use its natural properties to revive wilted plants.

This bright yellow spice contains curcumin, which has antifungal and antibacterial properties. These can aid stressed and diseased plants to recover.

By adding turmeric to your plant care routine, you can give your green friends a much-needed boost. Without resorting to chemical solutions.