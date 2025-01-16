The art of lace-making has its roots in the 15th century, with Italy and Flanders being the cradles of its birth.

It was originally made with needles and bobbins, weaving delicate patterns for religious vestments and royal garments.

Throughout history, lace has served as a hallmark of status and wealth.

Advancements in lace-making techniques have now empowered artisans to push the boundaries of design, fusing tradition with contemporary aesthetics.