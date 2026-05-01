Rice cakes + avocado spread: A quick breakfast hack

Rice cakes with avocado spread make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. This combination is not only easy to prepare but also offers a range of health benefits. Rice cakes serve as a light base, while avocado adds creaminess and essential nutrients. This simple meal can be prepared in minutes, making it ideal for those busy mornings when time is short, but nutrition is key.

Tip 1 Choosing the right rice cake Choosing the right rice cake is important for the perfect breakfast. Go for plain or lightly salted rice cakes to keep the flavors balanced. Brown rice cakes can be a healthier option, as they have more fiber than white ones. Check the ingredients list to ensure there are no added sugars or preservatives, which can make them less healthy.

Tip 2 Preparing fresh avocado spread To prepare a fresh avocado spread, simply mash ripe avocados until smooth. You can add a pinch of salt, lemon juice, and pepper for flavor. Lemon juice not only enhances taste but also prevents the avocado from browning too quickly. This spread is packed with healthy fats, vitamins E and K, and potassium.

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Tip 3 Adding extra toppings for flavor Enhance your rice cake and avocado breakfast by adding toppings like sliced tomatoes or cucumbers for freshness and crunch. A sprinkle of chia seeds or flaxseeds can add omega-three fatty acids and fiber without changing the taste much. Fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley can add an aromatic touch.

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