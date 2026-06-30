Rice pancakes are an amazing way to use leftover rice

5 creative ways to cook rice differently

By Vinita Jain 09:50 am Jun 30, 202609:50 am

What's the story

Rice is a staple in most kitchens around the world, but it can be used in many different ways other than the usual dishes. From savory to sweet, rice can be turned into a variety of dishes that will surprise your taste buds. Here are five creative ways to use rice in your meals, giving you new flavors and textures to try.