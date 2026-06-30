5 creative ways to cook rice differently
What's the story
Rice is a staple in most kitchens around the world, but it can be used in many different ways other than the usual dishes. From savory to sweet, rice can be turned into a variety of dishes that will surprise your taste buds. Here are five creative ways to use rice in your meals, giving you new flavors and textures to try.
Dish 1
Rice pancakes with vegetables
Rice pancakes are an amazing way to use leftover rice. Just mix cooked rice with grated vegetables, like carrots and zucchini, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the mixture in a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes make for a delicious breakfast or snack option, and they can be served with a dipping sauce for extra flavor.
Dish 2
Stuffed bell peppers with rice
Stuffed bell peppers make for an amazing meal option where rice takes center stage. Mix cooked rice with beans, corn, and spices of your choice. Stuff this mixture into halved bell peppers and bake until the peppers are tender. This dish not only tastes great but also looks colorful on your plate.
Dish 3
Rice pudding with coconut milk
Rice pudding is a classic dessert that can be made more interesting with coconut milk. Cook rice in coconut milk instead of water until creamy. Add sugar and vanilla extract for sweetness. Top it off with nuts or dried fruits for added texture and flavor.
Dish 4
Savory rice balls (arancini)
Arancini are Italian-style savory rice balls that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Take leftover risotto or seasoned cooked rice, form small balls around a cheese cube, and coat them in breadcrumbs before frying until golden brown. They make for an excellent appetizer or party snack.
Dish 5
Sweet mango sticky rice
Sweet mango sticky rice is a popular dessert in many Asian cuisines. Cook glutinous (sticky) rice and mix it with sugar dissolved in warm coconut milk for sweetness. Serve it warm or at room temperature with fresh mango slices on top for an added burst of flavor.