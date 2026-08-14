Bored of plain rice? Try these 5 ideas
What's the story
Rice is a staple in most kitchens across the globe, but its versatility goes beyond the usual fried rice or risotto. From sweet to savory, rice can be transformed into a plethora of dishes that are bound to surprise your taste buds. Here are five unexpected rice dishes that highlight the grain's adaptability and cultural significance.
Tropical delight
Coconut rice with mango
Coconut rice with mango is a popular dish in Southeast Asia.
The creamy coconut milk pairs beautifully with the sweetness of ripe mangoes, making it a perfect dessert or side dish.
The rice is usually cooked in coconut milk instead of water, giving it a rich flavor.
Topped with fresh mango slices, this dish offers a delightful contrast of textures and tastes.
Flavorful twist
Spicy tomato rice
Spicy tomato rice is an exciting way to enjoy the grain.
This dish combines cooked rice with tomatoes, spices like cumin and coriander, and sometimes vegetables like bell peppers or peas.
The result is a flavorful meal that can be enjoyed on its own or as an accompaniment to other dishes.
Its vibrant color and aromatic spices make it an appealing choice for those looking for something different.
Luxurious treat
Rice pudding with saffron
Rice pudding with saffron is a luxurious dessert enjoyed in many cultures. The addition of saffron gives this classic dessert an exotic flavor and beautiful golden hue.
Typically made by simmering rice in milk until creamy, it's sweetened with sugar and flavored with cardamom or rose water for added depth.
This dish is often garnished with nuts for crunch.
Zesty infusion
Lemon herb rice
Lemon herb rice offers a zesty twist on traditional plain white rice.
Fresh lemon juice, zest, and herbs like parsley or dill are mixed into cooked grains to create this refreshing side dish.
It's perfect for pairing with grilled vegetables or tofu dishes, adding brightness without overpowering other flavors on your plate.
Nutty contrast
Black sesame sticky rice
Black sesame sticky rice provides an interesting nutty contrast when paired with sweet toppings, such as coconut cream, or fresh fruits like strawberries or bananas.
The sticky texture makes it ideal for desserts, while the black sesame seeds add an earthy flavor profile that elevates any meal experience when served alongside savory accompaniments, such as stir-fried greens or tofu dishes.