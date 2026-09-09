5 delicious recipes you can make with rice paper
What's the story
Rice paper, a staple in many Asian cuisines, is taking the culinary world by storm with its versatility. Made from rice flour and water, this thin sheet can be used for a variety of dishes beyond traditional spring rolls. Its neutral taste and pliable nature make it an ideal ingredient for creative cooking experiments. Here are five innovative ways to use rice paper in your kitchen.
Snack idea
Crispy rice paper chips
Transform rice paper into crispy chips by baking or frying them.
Simply cut the sheets into desired shapes, brush with olive oil, and season with salt or spices of your choice.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown, or fry until crispy.
These chips make a healthy alternative to regular potato chips and can be paired with dips like hummus or guacamole.
Wrap concept
Rice paper wraps with fresh ingredients
Rice paper wraps are an excellent way to incorporate fresh vegetables and herbs into your meals.
Soak the sheets in warm water until pliable, then fill them with sliced cucumbers, carrots, lettuce leaves, mint leaves, or any other fresh produce you prefer.
Roll them up tightly for a refreshing wrap that is perfect for lunch or as an appetizer.
Sweet treats
Creative dessert creations
Use rice paper to create unique desserts by layering it with sweet fillings like coconut cream or fruit preserves.
You can also use it as a base for desserts like baklava by layering it with nuts and honey syrup between each sheet of rice paper.
The result is a light, yet satisfying treat that satisfies your sweet tooth without being too heavy.
Taco Twist
Rice paper tacos
Give traditional tacos an Asian twist by using rice paper instead of tortillas.
Fill the soaked sheets with your choice of protein, such as tofu or tempeh, along with shredded cabbage, and cilantro leaves.
Drizzle some lime juice over the filling before rolling them up tightly for a flavorful taco experience.
Noodle alternative
Homemade rice paper noodles
Soak rice paper sheets briefly in warm water and cut them into thin strips to make homemade noodles.
Layer the strips and cook them briefly in boiling water until tender but firm.
Toss with stir-fried vegetables and a mix of soy sauce and sesame oil before serving.