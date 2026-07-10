Turn ridge beans into these 5 yummy meals
What's the story
Ridge beans, or angled luffa, are a versatile vegetable that can be used in several dishes. With their unique texture and mild flavor, they make an excellent addition to vegetarian recipes. Here are five delightful vegetarian dishes that highlight the unique qualities of ridge beans. These recipes are easy to prepare and offer a taste of the unique culinary possibilities of this ingredient.
Dish 1
Stir-fried ridge beans with garlic
Stir-frying ridge beans with garlic is a quick and flavorful way to enjoy this vegetable. Start by slicing the ridge beans into thin strips. Heat some oil in a pan and add minced garlic until fragrant. Add the ridge bean strips and stir-fry for about five minutes until tender but still crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or as part of a larger meal.
Dish 2
Ridge bean curry delight
Ridge bean curry is an aromatic dish that combines spices with the natural sweetness of the beans. Begin by sauteing onions, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste in oil until they become soft. Add turmeric, cumin, coriander powder, and chili powder for flavoring. Toss in chopped ridge beans and cook until they absorb the spices well. Finish off with fresh cilantro leaves for garnish before serving it hot with roti or rice.
Dish 3
Grilled ridge bean skewers
Grilling ridge bean skewers adds a smoky flavor to these veggies while keeping them crunchy. Cut ridge beans into bite-sized pieces along with bell peppers and cherry tomatoes (optional). Thread them onto skewers alternately; brush lightly with olive oil mixed with lemon juice; sprinkle salt; grill over medium heat until lightly charred from all sides (about three minutes per side).
Dish 4
Ridge bean salad medley
A refreshing salad made from raw or blanched ridged beans is perfect for warm days. Just slice the beans thinly and toss them with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Top it with crumbled feta cheese (optional) for a creamy texture that complements the crispness of the vegetables.
Dish 5
Baked ridge bean fritters
Baked fritters made from grated ridged beans mixed with chickpea flour, spices, and herbs are a healthy snack. Shape the mixture into patties and bake them on a parchment-lined tray at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Flip halfway through to ensure even browning. Serve these crispy fritters with a tangy yogurt dip or chutney for added flavor.