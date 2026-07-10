Turn ridge beans into these 5 yummy meals

Dish 1

Stir-fried ridge beans with garlic

Stir-frying ridge beans with garlic is a quick and flavorful way to enjoy this vegetable. Start by slicing the ridge beans into thin strips. Heat some oil in a pan and add minced garlic until fragrant. Add the ridge bean strips and stir-fry for about five minutes until tender but still crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or as part of a larger meal.