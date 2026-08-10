Think ridge gourd is boring? Try these 4 dishes
What's the story
Ridge gourd, or turai, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in some dishes. Its mild flavor and unique texture make it an excellent ingredient for both savory and sweet preparations. Here are five unique dishes that highlight the culinary potential of ridge gourd. From traditional recipes to innovative twists, these dishes showcase the adaptability of this humble vegetable in creating delightful meals.
Stir-fry
Ridge gourd stir-fry delight
Ridge gourd stir-fry is a quick and healthy dish that retains the vegetable's natural crunch.
Sliced ridge gourd is sautéed with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and turmeric.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and makes for a nutritious meal option for those looking for something light yet flavorful.
Halwa
Sweet ridge gourd halwa
Ridge gourd halwa is an interesting sweet dish that you can try.
Grated ridge gourd is cooked with milk, sugar, and cardamom until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews, this dessert is perfect for festive occasions or as a special treat after meals.
Curry
Ridge gourd curry with coconut milk
A creamy curry made from ridge gourd and coconut milk is a delight.
The coconut milk lends richness, while spices such as coriander and mustard seeds lend depth of flavor.
This curry goes perfectly with steamed rice or appams, making it an ideal choice for those who love rich, flavorful dishes.
Stuffed rolls
Stuffed ridge gourd rolls
Stuffed ridge gourd rolls are an innovative way to enjoy this vegetable.
Hollowed-out pieces of ridge gourd are stuffed with a mixture of spiced lentils or paneer before being baked or grilled to perfection.
These rolls make for an excellent appetizer or snack option that can impress guests at any gathering.
Raita
Ridge gourd raita refreshment
Raita made from grated ridge gourd mixed with yogurt provides a refreshing side dish, especially during hot weather.
It balances spicy main courses beautifully with its cooling effect, thanks to the addition of mint leaves and roasted cumin powder into the mix.
This makes it an ideal accompaniment alongside biryanis and pulaos alike.