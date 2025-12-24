Ridge gourd flower: 5 must-try recipes

Ridge gourd flower, or turai ka phool, is a lesser-known but versatile ingredient in many Indian cuisines. With its subtle flavor and delicate texture, it can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the ridge gourd flower's culinary potential. From savory delights to nutritious meals, these recipes will help you explore the hidden gem of Indian cooking.

Dish 1 Ridge gourd flower stir-fry Ridge gourd flower stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this ingredient. Start by gently sauteing onions and garlic in oil until golden brown. Add the ridge gourd flowers along with turmeric and salt. Cook on medium heat until the flowers are tender but not mushy. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a simple yet satisfying meal option.

Dish 2 Ridge gourd flower curry For those who love curries, ridge gourd flower curry is a must-try. Begin by preparing a base of tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Add the ridge gourd flowers and cook them until they absorb the flavors of the spices. Let it simmer for a few minutes before serving hot with rice or chapatis for an authentic experience.

Dish 3 Ridge gourd flower pakoras Ridge gourd flower pakoras make for an excellent snack or appetizer option. To prepare these fritters, dip individual flowers in a batter made from gram flour mixed with spices like chili powder and ajwain seeds. Deep fry them until golden brown for crispy delights that can be enjoyed with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.

Dish 4 Ridge gourd flower raita Ridge gourd flower raita is a refreshing side dish that complements spicy meals perfectly. Just mix yogurt with finely chopped cucumber and grated ginger for added flavor. Gently fold in cooked ridge gourd flowers seasoned lightly with salt and cumin powder for an added zestiness without overpowering other flavors on your plate.