Ridge gourd in a smoothie? Try these recipes
What's the story
Ridge gourd, a nutritious vegetable, is gaining popularity as a smoothie ingredient. Famous for its low-calorie count and high water content, ridge gourd makes for a refreshing breakfast option. Adding ridge gourd to your morning smoothie can help you stay hydrated and get essential nutrients. Here are five ridge gourd smoothie recipes that can make your mornings healthier and tastier.
Tip 1
Refreshing ridge gourd and mint smoothie
Combining ridge gourd with mint gives you a cooling effect, perfect for hot days.
Blend one cup of peeled ridge gourd with a handful of fresh mint leaves, half a cucumber, and the juice of one lemon.
This smoothie is not only refreshing but also loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that help improve digestion and boost immunity.
Tip 2
Ridge gourd and banana power smoothie
For those who love a creamy texture in their smoothies, try mixing ridge gourd with banana.
Blend one cup of peeled ridge gourd with one ripe banana, 0.5 cup of yogurt, and a tablespoon of honey.
This combination gives you potassium from bananas and probiotics from yogurt, which are great for gut health.
Tip 3
Tropical ridge gourd smoothie delight
Take your taste buds on a tropical adventure by blending ridge gourd with pineapple and coconut water.
Mix one cup of peeled ridge gourd with half a cup of pineapple chunks, and one cup of coconut water.
This smoothie is rich in vitamin C and electrolytes, making it perfect for hydration after workouts or during hot weather.
Tip 4
Green apple and ridge gourd smoothie
For a tangy twist, combine green apples with ridge gourd in your morning smoothie.
Blend one cup of peeled ridge gourd with one green apple, half a lemon's juice, and a tablespoon of chia seeds.
This mix provides fiber for digestive health while adding a zesty flavor to your breakfast routine.
Tip 5
Spinach-ridge gourd nutrient boost smoothie
Boost your nutrient intake by adding spinach to your ridge gourd smoothie.
Blend one cup of peeled ridge gourd with a handful of spinach leaves, half an avocado for creaminess, and a cup of almond milk for a dairy-free option.
This nutrient-rich drink is packed with iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, supporting bone strength and heart health.